College Station’s Mayor Working On An Amusement Style Train Ride To The Fun For All Playground

College Station’s Fun For All playground at Central Park could be getting a amusement style train ride.

Mayor Karl Mooney shared at the last city council meeting that Union Pacific railroad’s new public relations director is coming to town to explore his idea.

Mooney, who is a model train enthusiast, visited with U-P officials in Omaha while he was in town for the College World Series.

Mooney also told the council he asked U-P to install a second set of tracks as the city is widening roads at several crossings to prevent future road closures when the railroad decides to add a second set of tracks in College Station.

