College Station’s Mayor Missing Thursday’s Council Meeting Because He Is On His Honeymoon

College Station mayor Karl Mooney will be absent from Thursday’s council meeting because he is on his honeymoon.

Mooney, who lost his wife Laura in October 2019, got married on Wednesday according to Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson.

Mooney was congratulated by College Station council members when explained his absence at the end of March 25th council meeting.

On WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, Mooney says his new wife, who he met in church, was his daughter’s fourth grade teacher and he taught her youngest son at Texas A&M.

Nelson said on The Infomaniacs that congratulatory messages were placed in downtown Bryan on the marquees of the Queen and Palace theaters. And the downtown Bryan lights were changed to red Wednesday evening in recognition of the city of College Station’s primary color.

