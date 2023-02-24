College Station’s Mayor Directs The City Manager To Provide Information To The Parties In The Path Of A Possible Sewer Line Project

College Station city council members hear from eight homeowners who live in the south Bryan neighborhood where a new College Station sewer line could be built.

College Station mayor John Nichols thanked those living in Beverley Estates for expressing what he described as “legitimate (and) honest concerns” and sharing “suggestions about alternatives and options”.

Nichols then directed the city manager to “work with all of the parties involved” “to sort through those options, complete the analyses and answer any questions or provide any data that they may need.”

Residents asked the College Station council to approve a project that protects century old trees and other amenities.

Four of the eight homeowners also spoke the day before during a special meeting of the Bryan city council.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the February 23, 2023 College Station city council.