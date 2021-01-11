College Station Woman Shot In The Neck Following An Argument Over A T-Shirt

A woman was shot in the neck inside a College Station apartment Saturday during the midnight hour.

College Station police arrested the boyfriend on a charge of family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A CSPD spokesman says the woman was treated for the injury and released Saturday morning.

The CSPD arrest report stated the woman was shot at the Pearl apartments at Harvey and George Bush East following an argument over a t-shirt.

Officers found a semi-automatic rifle on the living room floor.

20 year old Tyreik Haynes, who was found near Munson and Bayou Woods, remained in jail Monday afternoon in lieu of a $50,000 dollar bond.