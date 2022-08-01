The College Station city council learns voluntary water consumption requests are not being followed.

City manager Bryan Woods reported during the last week of July, College Station set a single day high for consumption. And three of the top five single days for consumption took place during July.

In response to council questions, Woods said city property is being watered during the day at off-peak times.

And city staff told Woods that recycled water is being used on ballfields at Veterans Park.

College Station’s voluntary conservation request is to limit outdoor watering to Tuesday through Sundays between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Click below for comments from the July 28, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “College Station water customers not following voluntary consumption requests” on Spreaker.