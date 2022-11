MEXIA, Texas – College Station High School Volleyball opened its postseason run with a bang Tuesday night, sweeping Killeen Ellison 3-0 in a 5A bi-district round match at Mexia High School.

With her first kill of the match, Lady Cougars player Avery Psencik set a school record with 380 on the season.

With the victory, College Station advances to take on Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Information from The Eagle was used in this report