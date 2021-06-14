College Station Vehicle Burglary Suspect Shoots At Victim Who Attempted To Intervene

June 14, 2021 Bill Oliver
Screen shots from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
College Station police report a resident interrupting a vehicle burglar early Saturday morning was shot at by a second suspect.

According to CSPD social media, this took place Saturday around 3:40 a.m. on Navarro Drive, which is south of Consolidated High School.

The resident, who was outside, saw a black man in his early 20’s wearing dark clothing trying car door handles. When the man got into a family member’s car, the resident intervened.

That’s when a second suspect inside a dark colored sedan fired an undisclosed number of shots before both suspects got away.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

The CSPD social media also asked to “Please remember to always lock your vehicles and report suspicious/criminal activity by calling the police.”