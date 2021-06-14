College Station Vehicle Burglary Suspect Shoots At Victim Who Attempted To Intervene

College Station police report a resident interrupting a vehicle burglar early Saturday morning was shot at by a second suspect.

According to CSPD social media, this took place Saturday around 3:40 a.m. on Navarro Drive, which is south of Consolidated High School.

The resident, who was outside, saw a black man in his early 20’s wearing dark clothing trying car door handles. When the man got into a family member’s car, the resident intervened.

That’s when a second suspect inside a dark colored sedan fired an undisclosed number of shots before both suspects got away.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

The CSPD social media also asked to “Please remember to always lock your vehicles and report suspicious/criminal activity by calling the police.”