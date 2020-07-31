College Station Utilities Customers Adjusting To A New Online Bill Pay System

Customers of College Station Utilities (CSU) went seven months without an online payment service.

That followed a cyberattack involving CSU’s former third party provider last November.

In June and July, CSU launched the first two phases of a new online payment service.

During an update at the last city council regular meeting, finance director Mary Ellen Leonard presented an update on the four phase launch.

Leonard says the cyberattack was also responsible for dropping customers who were making payments by bank draft.

Click below for comments from the July 23, 2020 College Station city council meeting:

