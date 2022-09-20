College Station Retailer Holds Groundbreaking After Winning Lawsuits

In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field.

Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday.

The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two lawsuits filed by one opponent to the store.

College Station mayor Karl Mooney also spoke at the groundbreaking.

The new store is expected to open, weather permitting, next March.

It is replacing a location that will be demolished as part of the future interchange at George Bush and Wellborn Road.

Click below for comments from Fadi Kalaouze and Karl Mooney at the Aggieland Outfitters groundbreaking on September 19, 2022.

Listen to “College Station retailer Aggieland Outfitters holds groundbreaking after winning lawsuits” on Spreaker.