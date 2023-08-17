College Station Proclamation For The Birds

Before the fall bird migration season started on Tuesday, the College Station city council issued a proclamation asking that non-essential lights be turned off between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

That is in order to reduce light pollution, which the proclamation cites as a contributing factor to the deaths of one billion birds that strike buildings each year.

The proclamation, read by mayor John Nichols, also says “the City of College Station is a community that cares about protecting wildlife and the environment; and is joining other Texas and U.S. cities with Lights Out programs by implementing a simple solution to protect birds: turning off non-essential lighting during migration season”.

Representatives of eight organizations were on hand to accept the proclamation.

