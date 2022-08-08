College Station Police Seize Guns And Cash Thanks To Public Assistance

College Station police go to social media over the weekend with another example of public assistance.

CSPD posted a photo of three handguns and several hundred dollars in cash that was seized after responding to a citizens report of five to six men burglarizing a vehicle Saturday at 3:40 in the morning in the area of Holleman and Cottage.

No arrests were made associated with the burglary.

18 year old Mia Thomas of Bryan was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and 19 year old Isaiah James Johnson of Bryan was arrested for failing to identify. They are out of jail after posting bond.

Two juveniles were released their parents.



