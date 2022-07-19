College Station Police Response To Witness Report Leads To Arrest For Stealing A Catalytic Converter

About 20 minutes after College Station police responded last Saturday night to the report of a stolen catalytic converter, the suspect’s car was stopped.

Officers found three catalytic converters, one which was just cut off, along with multiple power saws and saw blades.

The driver, 21 year old Randon Cummings of Trinity…which is east of Madisonville…is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $18,000 dollars following his arrest for felony theft and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The CSPD arrest report does not state if a 16 year old who was with Cummings was arrested.