College Station Police Response To Loud Party Results In A Reminder About Outdoor Gathering Permit Requirements

College Station police reminds WTAW News the city’s permit requirement for outdoor gatherings of more than ten people applies to public places but not private homes.

That’s part of CSPD’s response to WTAW News questions after officers responding to a loud party Monday during the midnight hour in the Barracks subdivision.

The arrest report did not indicate how many people were in attendance, and there was no mention of anyone wearing face coverings or social distancing.

The location of the party did not have a city permit.

A 19 year old woman who was arrested for evading arrest was also ticketed for being a minor in possession of alcohol.

She was also one of three people receving citations for disorderly conduct related to noise from the party on Newcomb Lane.