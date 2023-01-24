College Station Police Responding To Multiple Noise Complaints Arrest Two Brothers

The seventh time that College Station police responded to a neighbor’s complaint about loud parties, music, and other disruptive activities, two brothers from Burton are arrested for disorderly conduct and minors in possession of alcohol.

CSPD arrest reports quote the older brother asking the arresting officer “If I keep you up till four a.m., what’s a crime against that?”

The older brother used multiple profanities to describe neighbors who called police, adding that the neighbors should understand dealing with the noise because they live in College Station.

The arresting officer also described in his arrest reports an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming out of the house and seeing in the backyard, a shopping cart full of discarded alcoholic beverages and street signs attached to a street pole.

18 year old Timothy and 20 year old Matthew Morrison are out of jail after posting bonds promising to make court appearances.

The arrest reports indicated CSPD’s first call was January 5 at 3:11 a.m. to a neighbor’s report of loud music and banging on the fence. The officer who responded reported the residents refused to answer the door.

The second call, January 7 at 12:41 a.m., was for a complaint of a loud party and music. The officer who responded advised a residence to turn off the music.

The third call, January 7 at 4:18 a.m., was for a complaint that the residents returned outside and were playing loud music. When the responding officer arrived, the music was already turned off.

The fourth call, January 12 at 4:50 p.m., was for a complaint of residents urinating the in the backyard, which is a visible from a neighbor’s window.

The fifth call, January 12 at 11:07 p.m., was a complaint of a loud party and music with someone urinating in the backyard and people tying each other to light poles. The responding officer told one resident that future disorderly conduct would result in citations or arrests.

The sixth call, January 13 at 8:31 a.m., was to speak to a neighbor saying they were frustrated with CSPD’s response and that their family felt very unsafe since the Morrison’s moved in on January 1.

The seventh call, January 21 at 12:08 a.m., resulted in the arrests.