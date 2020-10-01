College Station Police Responding To A Domestic Disturbance Arrest Two People On Multiple Charges

College Station police responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment Tuesday morning resulted in the arrests of a man and a woman on multiple charges.

19 year old Julius Howard and 18 year old Peyton Johnson are accused of possessing 370 methamphetamine pills, nine ounces of marijuana, and several packages of THC with a combined weight of less than one ounce.

Johnson, who is also charged with kicking Howard in the stomach, is held on bonds totaling 85 thousand dollars.

Howard, who is also charged with resisting arrest at the apartment, is also accused of striking a detention officer in the jaw with a closed fist.

Howard remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $99,000 dollars. He is also awaiting trial on misdemeanor charges of burglary of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon following an arrest last March.