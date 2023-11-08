College Station Police Respond To Two Reports Of Gunfire And A CSPD Officer Thinks Someone Was Shooting At Him

A College Station man is arrested for firing a shotgun into the ceiling of his friend’s kitchen. The College Station police arrest report says last Friday night (November 3), officers walked into an apartment that had three to four inches of water on the floor. That was after a gunshot hit a water line. The arrest report also says the shooter did not check to see if the gun was loaded prior to pulling the trigger. 24 year old Brendan Tankersley of College Station is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond following his arrest on a charge of deadly conduct.

College Station police respond to a gunfire report from someone walking their dog Saturday (November 4) around 2:30 in the morning. According to the CSPD arrest report, a security guard at an apartment complex also heard a gunshot. Then the guard saw four men run into an apartment. One of the men was found hiding in a bathroom closet and a gun was found in the closet in between full trash bags. The man said the gun discharged while he was putting it back in his backpack. 23 year old Zavion Logan of Bryan was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon, discharging a gun in the city limits, and warrants from Brazos and Milam County district courts. Logan was released from jail Wednesday (November 8) after posting bonds totaling $28,000 dollars.

A College Station police officer driving on Texas Avenue Tuesday night (November 7) thought someone was shooting at him. The officer finds out that a car has equipment to make the car sound like gunfire. The 18 year old owner of a BMW told the officer according to an arrest report that he controls the sound with an app on his phone. The owner also said he has been contacted twice before about the gunfire sound. One of the incidents, according to the arrest report, resulted in mass chaos in the Northgate district. And the owner said he was still on probation for a similar offense that took place in August. That led to Ethan Hinojosa of College Station going to jail on a charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest report does not say what happened to the car. Hinojosa is out of jail on his promise to make future court appearances.