College Station police respond to a report of a person with a long gun outside Consolidated High School Saturday afternoon.

According to a CSPD tweet, an undisclosed number of juveniles were playing with replica guns that were Airsoft guns.

A CSPD spokesman tells WTAW News no arrests were made.

WTAW News has asked a College Station ISD spokesperson if any consequences face the juveniles if they are CSISD students for having the pellet guns on school property.