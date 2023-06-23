College Station Police Respond To Rare Report Of A Stranded Shopper

College Station police respond to a call at a local store for something that doesn’t happen often.

A shopper thought they were going to a Walgreen’s store that was open 24 hours.

The customer went to the Walgreen’s at Rock Prairie and Longmire at 10:45 p.m. and went to the restroom. That store closes at 11.

The customer was in the restroom long enough that when he went into the store, the lights were off, the employees were gone, and the doors were locked.

The customer called dispatch at midnight and a store manager arrived 30 minutes later.