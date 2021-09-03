College Station Police Respond To Reports Of Gun Violence At Three Apartment Complexes

College Station police responded to reports of gun violence at three apartment complexes during a ten hour period.

Thursday afternoon, three Bryan men were arrested on charges of an armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of The Grand apartments at Harvey Road and the freeway. According to the CSPD arrest report, a short while after officers took the victim’s report, the suspect’s pickup truck was stopped in the area of Holleman and Fairview. Officers found the victim’s stolen bluetooth speaker and a handgun that was reported stolen from Washington County. That led to the arrests of 18 year old Derrick Burleson Jr., 18 year old Jakavian Johnson, and 18 year old Jaylon Jones. All three were charged with aggravated robbery of the speaker and a phone that was not recovered. Jones was also arrested on charges of stealing the gun and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Thursday night just before midnight, officers went to The Flats on 12 off Harvey Mitchell near Longmire. That’s after a man taking a shower heard a pop and found a bullet hole in his bathroom wall. Officers traced the path of the bullet to a neighboring apartment, got a search warrant, and found a handgun that was stolen from Bryan. The neighbor, 19 year old Dreraud Rogers, was arrested on charges of stealing the gun and two counts of violating a protection order. One count was from the woman who was the subject of the order being in Rogers’s apartment. The second count was having a gun in violation of the order.

Just before 3:30 Friday morning, officers went to an unidentified apartment complex off Harvey Road near George Bush East. One person who was shot was taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. CSPD has not disclosed what led to the gunfire, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.