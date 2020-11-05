College Station Police Requesting Assistance Investigating At Least 20 Car Burglaries

College Station police is asking for surveillance video to help find those responsible for at least 20 vehicle burglaries on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Officer Tristen Lopez says forced entry, including breaking windows, took place in vehicles in business parking lots along University Drive East and around Rock Prairie and the freeway.

Lopez says pulled door handles was how burglars entered vehicles parked in neighborhoods around Barron and Fitch.

Stolen property includes at least five guns.

Anyone with video is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-2606.

Lopez also reminds vehicle owners to lock vehicles and take or hide valuables, and to engrave valuables that can identify recovered property.

Click below for comments from Tristen Lopez, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “More than 20 vehicle burglaries take place Wednesday night/Thursday morning in College Station” on Spreaker.