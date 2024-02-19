College Station Police Reporting Multiple Calls To Air BNB Rentals

College Station police report responding to several loud parties at Air BNB homes rented and attended by young people who do not live in College Station.

A call Sunday (February 18) at one in the morning sent officers were sent to an Air BNB on the report of a fight where someone was waving a gun.

This rental was on Treehouse Trail, which is in the block west of the freeway and south of Deacon.

Officers learn the Air BNB was rented by a 17 year old from Brenham for her birthday party. Arrest reports say Jamiyah Fields had alcohol on her breath as she told officers the invitation only party was peaceful until someone who was not invited started fighting someone.

Fields was one of two people who were taken to jail for disorderly conduct. She was charged with allowing the party to get out of hand.

Another 17 year old, India Nelson of College Station, went to jail after an officer heard her scream and saw her running towards another woman to initiate a fight.

Fields and Nelson are out of jail after posting bonds promising they will make future court appearances.