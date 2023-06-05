College Station Police Report Two People Treated At Hospitals And Released Following Gunfire Early Sunday Morning

Follow-up story:

College Station police released more details from Sunday morning’s shooting at The Bend at Crescent Pointe apartment complex.

According to CSPD social media, officers found one victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and later released.

Then CSPD found out a second victim arrived at a Houston area hospital where they were treated and released.

CSPD believes it is an isolated incident and continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD.

Original story:

College Station police are investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

According to a CSPD tweet, numerous gunshots were reported at The Bend at Crescent Pointe, east of Veterans Park, at 4:20 a.m.

One victim was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The status of their condition has not been released.