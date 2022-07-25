College Station Police Receive Public Assistance In Tracking Down The Driver Accused Of A Hit And Run Resulting In Four Injuries

College Station police receive public assistance following a hit and run crash Saturday night on Wellborn Road in front of the Jones Crossing shopping center.

According to a CSPD arrest report, the driver of a northbound SUV did not stop after making an unsafe lane change and striking a car.

The car crossed three lanes and struck a pickup truck with enough force that the truck’s driver side door could not be opened and multiple air bags deployed.

The driver of the car, who was unconscious at the scene, was taken to the hospital where she was last listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

The driver and two passengers in the truck were treated at the scene for undisclosed injuries.

Officers used video from traffic cameras and witness statements from the crash site.

The SUV was followed by another witness to the Brazos Valley Bombers baseball game.

The witness then pointed out the driver to officers.

That led to the arrest of 19 year old Britton Young of College Station on charges of failing to stop and leave information and causing a crash resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver said he made a bad decision about not stopping and calling only his father.

Young was released from jail Sunday after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars.