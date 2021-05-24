College Station Police Make One Arrest And Identify Second Suspect In A Deadly Parking Lot Shooting

College Station police arrest one man and identify a second man who are accused of shooting and killing a Navasota man in the parking lot of the H-E-B store on Texas Avenue last Friday night.

According to the CSPD arrest report, a witness told officers he saw the man who died, 23 year old Cameron Gray, get shot twice. Then two men, one who was shot in the leg, drove away.

An off duty CSPD officer was working security at the hospital when the suspects arrived. The driver said they were trying to buy a quarter pound of marijuana when his friend was shot.

The driver, 18 year old Trevon Stewart of Lexington, was arrested after officers found in their SUV three semi automatic handguns…two of which were stolen…along with one pound of marijuana and less than one ounce of THC wax in a trash bag.

Stewart, who was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug and weapons charges, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $975,000 dollars.