College Station Police Make Arrests Following Two Reports Of Stolen Cars That Were Not Locked

A 18 year old Bryan man’s third arrest in the last month by College Station police charges him with crashing and totaling a stolen car near Easterwood Airport early Monday morning. CSPD arrest reports say the 2018 Charger had an engine fire and lost its front tires and hubs. That’s after the car struck a concrete barrier then a light pole on Raymond Stotzer east of Harvey Mitchell. This follows a chase that began about 20 minutes after CSPD received a report from the owner of the unlocked car that had the keys inside. Ashton Hernandez was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a prior conviction, and criminal mischief for causing at least $30,000 dollars damage to the car. Online records show after Hernandez was released from jail May 22nd for drug possession. Then he was arrested June 28th on another drug charge and last Wednesday for possessing drug paraphernalia. As of Monday afternoon, bonds have not been set on the newest charges.

College Station police last Friday released the report of an arrest of a Navasota man six weeks ago on charges that includes stealing an unattended car that was running and evading arrest. The night of June 2nd, the victims told officers they accidentially left the engine running after arriving home from the grocery store. About 90 minutes after the car was stolen, officers learned the car was parked outside a Navasota convenience store. An 18 year old and two juveniles were seen dumping property out the car. The car was recovered the following day. Nine days after the theft, an investigator discovered the 18 year old was in the Brazos County jail. According to the arrest report, Tony Bolden and the juveniles all admitted to being in the stolen car. As of July 31st, Bolden remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $38,000 dollars on charges from the car theft and a warrant from Waller County on a charge of evading arrest.