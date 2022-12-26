College Station Police Make An Arrest In The Theft Of A Safe From College Station High School

An arrest has been made in the theft of $788 dollars from a safe that was stolen from the concession stand at the College Station High School gym on October 15.

According to the College Station police arrest report, the safe and an iPad were recovered near Snook.

School security video was used to identify the suspect.

23 year old James Meza of Snook told a detective that he spent the money on his family.

The arrest report also stated that Meza used a master key to unlock the concession stand, then used a scraper tool to remove the safe and a crowbar to open the safe.

Meza, who was charged with misdemeanor theft of the safe, the money, and the iPad, is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.