College Station Police Make An Arrest After Two Men Shot Each Other To Death

College Station police make an arrest from a double homicide two weeks ago where two men shot each other to death.

According to CSPD’s arrest report, three men fired a total of 18 rounds in the bedroom of an apartment on Junction Boys Road…which is near Harvey Mitchell and Holleman.

Investigators were told two men were attempting to commit an armed robbery of the man living in the apartment.

When the occupant got out his gun, that led to the gunfire which killed the occupant and one of the men involved in the robbery.

The third man, who was not hit by the gunfire, was arrested with the assistance of videos that tracked his car.

24 year old Samuel Rodriguez II of Houston was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge in the death of 24 year old Maurice Stanley IV.

Rodriguez, who is jailed in lieu of a $300,000 dollar bond, is accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun that resulted in multiple gunshot wounds.