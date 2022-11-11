College Station Police Make A Disorderly Conduct Arrest After A Driver Shows A Gun To Another Driver

A road rage incident during Wednesday evening’s commute in College Station led to an arrest.

A mother and daughter told College Station police they were on Texas near George Bush when a man trying to get over into their lane showed a pistol.

Getting the license plate, College Station police found the suspect and his car.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the suspect said he displayed the gun to alarm the other driver.

The gun was taken into evidence, and 28 year old Brooks Boone was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Boone is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.