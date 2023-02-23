College Station Police Investigating Fatality Crash

One person was killed and another was hospitalized following a two vehicle crash in College Station Thursday during the midnight hour.

College Station police report the collision took place on Harvey Road between Veterans Park and Associates Avenue..which is just east of the freeway.

The casualties were the drivers of the vehicles.

The name of the person has not been released because family members have not been notified.

The crash closed Harvey Road between Associates and Copperfield until 7:45 a.m.