College Station Police Identify Two Men Who Investigators Believe Shot Each Other To Death

College Station police Monday afternoon released the identities of two men who investigators believe shot each other to death Friday night.

They are 23 year old Maurice Purnell Stanley IV of College Station and 23 year old Nathaniel Aaron Frisco of Houston.

No other new information was provided about CSPD’s investigation.

Original story:

College Station police believe two people shot each other to death.

No names have been released from the Friday night gunfire on Junction Boys Road. That’s south of Harvey Mitchell and east of Holleman.

The only other information released by CSPD is that the gunfire may have involved narcotics, that this was an isolated incident, and that there is no danger to the general public.