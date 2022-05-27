College Station Police Deal With “Volatile Crowd” And A “Scene Of Chaos” In The Northgate District

What some College Station police officers describe in some arrest reports as the “vibrant Northgate district”, dealt with what was described as a “volatile crowd” as one bar closed early Friday morning.

CSPD arrest reports stated outside Hydro Fusion Lounge, “the scene was one of chaos, with scores of people were standing in the middle of Church Avenue and First Street.”

Five officers assigned to Northgate were joined by others from around the city.

Four women who had been kicked out of the bar…three from Brenham and one from College Station…were taken to jail on charges that include resisting arrest, interfering with public duties, and disorderly conduct gestures.

One officer wrote a bicycle helmet saved him from a head injury after being struck by one of the women.

Two ambulances were called out. Paramedics treated one woman who was shot in the face with pepper spray by one of the officers.

The arrest reports also noted customers leaving Hydro Fusion Lounge urinated on nearby buildings, an unknown person ripped the emergency lights off the front of the CSPD patrol SUV’s, another activated emergency equipment on a police bicycle, and someone kicked over a number of CSPD bicycles.

Bridgette Curtis of College Station, who was arrested the day after her 21st birthday, is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond on a charge of interfering with public duties.

28 year old Megan McCall of Brenham is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $8,000 dollars on charges of resisting arrest and interfering with public duties.

19 year old Carldreunna Davis of Brenham is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond on a charge of resisting arrest.

22 year old Jada Moore of Brenham is out of jail on a bond promising she will appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct-gesture.

Curtis and Davis were also charged with disorderly conduct-gesture.