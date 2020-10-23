College Station Police Asking For Assistance In Finding Gunman

College Station police went to social media Thursday asking for assistance in locating those responsible for gunfire last weekend in the Barracks neighborhood.

According to CSPD tweets, last Sunday at 1:45 a.m. an officer heard a gunshot and saw people fleeing from what was reported as a loud party.

No one was injured in the gunfire which followed a fight between two people outside a home on Airborne Avenue.

CSPD described the suspect as a black man in his early 20’s with a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.