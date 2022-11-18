College Station Police Arrests This Week For Alcohol Thefts In September And October

Two 19 year old College Station men were arrested this week on charges of stealing hundreds of cans of alcoholic beverages from the H-E-B store in Jones Crossing.

Harold Collins and Bryce Otis are accused of taking two shopping carts of product from the store on October 7. The $789 dollars of product included 546 cans of beer and 192 cans of tea containing alcohol.

According to College Station police arrest reports, the alcohol was taken to house parties.

Collins is also accused of a theft on September 15 where around 300 containers of alcohol were taken with a value of $364 dollars.

Collins and Otis are out of jail after posting bond on the theft charges.