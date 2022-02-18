College Station Police Arrests Follow A Standoff And After A Woman Runs Out Into Traffic

College Station police arrest a Bryan following a more than four hour standoff on charges of family violence assault, child endangerment, interfering with public duties, and evading. According to the CSPD arrest report, a child called 9-1-1 saying they needed police ASAP because her stepdad was hitting her mom. The first officers who arrived saw the man assaulting the woman as he forced her out of the house. The man told officers if they continued knocking on the door he would get his gun while holding an infant in his arms. When the man surrendered, officers took the baby from him and saw the infant had a freshly swollen left eyebrow. 32 year old Anthony McGruder, who was booked in the Brazos Count jail February 12, was released February 15 after posting bonds totaling $50,000 dollars.

A southeast Texas woman is arrested by College Station police on charges of assaulting one CSPD and two Brazos County detention officers. According to arrest reports from both agencies, CSPD responded to a report of a woman running into the path of moving vehicles on University Oaks Boulevard during the midnight hour. A CSPD officer was bit on the cheek and the detention officers were bit on their left hand. 20 year old Bayle Hatch of Kirbyville is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $33,000 dollars on the assault charges.