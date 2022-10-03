College Station Police Arrest Two Houston Men For Stealing A Catalytic Converter In The City Hall Parking Lot

“Panic and excitement” is how a College Station police officer described in his arrest report the expression of a man who saw the officer while in the process of sawing off the catalytic converter of a pickup parked outside College Station city hall.

26 minutes later, a Brazos County constable stopped a car with the two men seen outside city hall.

The man with the look of panic, 22 year old Tshaun Hunter of Houston, and 20 year old Rickey Harris Jr. of Houston, were arrested on theft charges.

Hunter, who drove the getaway car, was also charged with evading arrest.

Both men are out of jail after posting bond.