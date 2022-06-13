College Station Police Arrest Houston Man Who Attempted To Sell An $80,000 Stolen Pickup For $40,000 Dollars

College Station police getting a call from a citizen who found an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000 on Craig’s List led to the arrest of a Houston man on multiple charges.

Lt. Rodney Sigler said CSPD got the call after the prospective buyer noticed the suspect seemed to be in a hurry to unload the F-250 platinum edition truck.

Sigler said after the Montgomery County regional auto theft task force confirmed the truck was stolen, CSPD officers were waiting when the suspect arrived with the truck in a parking lot off Texas Avenue.

The seller was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, changing the truck’s V-I-N, and having a fake title and a fake driver’s license.

38 year old Zachary Guyton, who was arrested last Friday, was still in the Brazos County jail Monday where he is held in lieu of bonds totaling $230,000 dollars.

