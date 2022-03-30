College Station Police Arrest An Austin Man Following A Chase Outside Post Oak Mall

College Station police arrest an Austin man Tuesday on multiple charges that began at Post Oak Mall.

According to the CSPD arrest report, mall security was attempting to detain the man for stealing two rings in a jewelry store when he got outside, jumped into a running mall security pickup truck, and drove to the Dartmouth Street side of the mall.

The man then got out of the truck, crossed a creek, jumped a fence, and tried to hide in a backyard.

When he was caught, he gave officers a false name.

The rings were recovered.

39 year old Jarrett Grimes remained jailed Wednesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $14,000 dollars following his arrest on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal trespassing for going into the backyard, and giving a false name.