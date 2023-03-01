College Station Police Arrest A Man Two Months After Finding Drugs In His Apartment

March 1, 2023 Bill Oliver
Photo of Tyler Sears from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
College Station police arrest a Temple man two months after finding illegal drugs in in his apartment.

CSPD arrest reports accuse 19 year old Tyler Sears of selling marijuana, THC bars, and mushrooms near Wolf Pen Creek Park, which is a drug free zone.

Officers found almost four and a half pounds of marijuana, 363 chocolate bars containing psilocybin mushrooms, and seven candy bars containing THC.

Sears, who was booked into the Brazos County jail February 23, was released the same day after posting bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.