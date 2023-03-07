College Station Police Arrest A Man For Firing A Gun In February And Breaking Out Vehicle Windows Last December

On February 3, College Station police responded to the report of gunfire near the intersection of Victoria and Eagle.

On March 2, CSPD arrested a College Station man on a charge of discharging a firearm.

CSPD arrest reports state 32 year old Edward Pool fired a gun on Bridgeberry Court during to an argument with the mother of his children.

Pool was also charged of criminal mischief from last December, where he is accused of breaking the windows of a SUV that belongs to the same woman.

He remains held in the Brazos County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $37,000 dollars.