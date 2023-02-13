College Station Police Announce An Arrest In A Sunday Night C-Store Armed Robbery

College Station police announce an arrest in a Sunday night armed robbery of a convenience store.

26 year old Jontae Webber of Bryan is accused of entering the Valero store on Harvey Road near George Bush East and threatening the clerk with a gun.

Webber left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and tobacco products.

CSPD officers receiving a detailed description found Webber a short time later inside a nearby apartment with the stolen merchandise and a gun.

Webber is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 dollars on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon.