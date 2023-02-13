College Station Police Announce An Arrest In A Sunday Night C-Store Armed Robbery

February 13, 2023 Bill Oliver
Image from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
Image from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
Photo of Jontae Webber from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Photo of Jontae Webber from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

College Station police announce an arrest in a Sunday night armed robbery of a convenience store.

26 year old Jontae Webber of Bryan is accused of entering the Valero store on Harvey Road near George Bush East and threatening the clerk with a gun.

Webber left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and tobacco products.

CSPD officers receiving a detailed description found Webber a short time later inside a nearby apartment with the stolen merchandise and a gun.

Webber is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 dollars on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon.

Screen shots from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
Screen shots from the College Station police department’s Twitter account.