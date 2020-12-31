College Station Police Announce A Review Of How A Man Was Arrested

College Station police announce on its Twitter page, a review of the circumstances of how a man was taken into custody.

CSPD tweeted supervisors will review Wednesday’s arrest of a Hearne man outside an apartment complex because one of three officers used force.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the officers attempted to place 36 year old Billy McClenton of Hearne in handcuffs.

That did not happen until McClenton was forced to the ground in part by one of the officers delivering a knee strike.

McClenton, who is five foot five and 260 pounds according to jail records, was using his body weight according to the arrest report in an attempt to get past officers and not be handcuffed.

The officers arrested McClenton on charges according to online court records of failing to appear earlier this month for a pre-trial hearing on felony theft and forgery charges.

McClenton, who was booked for evading and resisting arrest from Wednesday’s incident, remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $40,000 dollars.

According to online jail records, it is the 21st time McClenton was booked in the Brazos County jail since August of 2003.