College Station Mayor’s Multitasking Ahead Of The Opening Weekend Of Texas A&M Football

Action during Thursday night’s College Station city council meeting included extending the pandemic disaster declaration for the seventh time.

Click HERE to read and download what was approved during the September 26, 2020 College Station city council meeting.

During discussion prior to the unanimous vote, mayor Karl Mooney mentioned his concern of last minute requests to grant applications to hold outdoor gatherings of more than ten people.

Click below for comments from College Station mayor Karl Mooney during the September 26, 2020 city council meeting.

City officials told WTAW News the mayor approved 17 requests. The weekend events included among other things, ring dunk celebrations, game watch parties, and tailgating.