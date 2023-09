College Station Mayor John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the grand opening of 1207 Texas Avenue, parking during Aggie football games, the Wellborn community area plan, the recent meeting about commercial truck parking, water conservation, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Listen to “College Station Mayor John Nichols on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.