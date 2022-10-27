College Station Man’s 43rd Trip To The Brazos County Jail Is On Felony Theft Charges

Monday marked the 43rd time a College Station man has been booked into the Brazos County jail.

Online jail records show that 42 year old Joseph Kruer is being held for state prison officials on an undisclosed charge.

Kruer was also served warrants related to an upcoming trial on two charges of felony theft with two prior convictions that took place on the same day last April at the west Bryan Walmart.

And online court records show Kruer is awaiting trials before two Brazos County justices of the peace on misdemeanor charges following traffic stops in January and March.