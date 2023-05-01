College Station Man’s 12th Visit To Jail Resulting In Third Trip To State Incarceration

A College Station man’s 12th visit to the Brazos County jail in 15 years is resulting in his third trip to state incarceration.

37 year old Jeffery Evans and the Brazos County district attorney’s office entered a plea agreement where Evans admitted to assaulting a family member in November 2022 and in October 2021, possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

Evans was sentenced to six years in prison.

This is after Evans received an 11 year prison sentence for an armed robbery that took place in 2010 and nine months in a state jail for a forgery that happened in 2008.