College Station Man With Three Convictions For Evading Arrest Is Charged With Leading DPS Troopers On A High Speed Chase

A College Station man convicted three times in Brazos County courts of evading arrest is arrested after leading DPS troopers on a chase at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour.

35 year old Christopher James Morgan was also arrested for reckless driving and possessing methamphetamine and marijuana, and ticketed for not having a drivers license, no insurance, and having a fake tag on his motorcycle.

According to the DPS arrest report, the trooper began a pursuit Saturday night just after 10:30 after clocking the motorcycle doing 88 on the freeway.

The highest speed was measured on Texas Avenue.

Morgan was caught near University and South College after Morgan crashed.

Morgan, who was booked in the Brazos County jail for the 19th time since November 2003, was released later that night after posting bonds totaling $12,000 dollars.