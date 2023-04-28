College Station Man Who Ends A Standoff With College Station Police Is Arrested

College Station police arrest a man after he barricaded himself in his home for seven hours.

That resulted in neighborhood residents being asked to shelter in place.

62 year old Wallace Macey was charged with firing a gun inside the city limits and obstruction or retaliation.

Friday just before midnight, CSPD sent patrol officers and members of its SWAT, hostage negotiation, and bomb squads to the home between Fitch and Woodland Hills Park.

According to CSPD social media, Macey surrendered peacefully.

CSPD cleared the area around seven a.m. Friday morning.

Original story:

