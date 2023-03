A weekend crash on OSR highway between Bryan and Normangee killed a College Station man.

DPS reports an eastbound pickup crossed the center line and struck a westbound pickup head on.

The driver of the westbound truck who died at the scene was identified as 32 year old Armando Pineda.

The other driver was flown to a Bryan hospital in serious condition.

The collision was Saturday night just before ten on OSR, near the intersection with FM 1940.