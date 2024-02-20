College Station Man Heading To Prison After Admitting To A Business Burglary

A College Station man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office enters a plea agreement on a burglary that took place in July of 2022.

58 year old Scott David Cole, who admitted to taking metal from a homebuilding company in College Station, has the right to appeal a 12 year prison sentence.

The punishment phase was argued before a district judge on February 8.

Brazos County court records show that this is Cole’s sixth felony conviction.

This is the third time he is going to prison, following a 2017 conviction for possession of a controlled substance and a 2002 conviction for DWI with two or prior convictions.