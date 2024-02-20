College Station Man Heading To Prison After Admitting To A Business Burglary

February 20, 2024 Bill Oliver
Photo of the entrance to the Brazos County courthouse, April 13 2016.
Photo of the entrance to the Brazos County courthouse, April 13 2016.

Photo of Scott David Cole from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Photo of Scott David Cole from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A College Station man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office enters a plea agreement on a burglary that took place in July of 2022.

58 year old Scott David Cole, who admitted to taking metal from a homebuilding company in College Station, has the right to appeal a 12 year prison sentence.

The punishment phase was argued before a district judge on February 8.

Brazos County court records show that this is Cole’s sixth felony conviction.

This is the third time he is going to prison, following a 2017 conviction for possession of a controlled substance and a 2002 conviction for DWI with two or prior convictions.