College Station Man Awaiting Trials On Charges Of Causing A False Fire Alarm And Criminal Trespassing

A College Station man who was released from jail early from a one year sentence last April for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, is back behind bars.

Online records show 23 year old Xavion Hemphill is awaiting trials on charges of causing a false fire alarm and two counts of criminal trespassing.

According to Hemphill’s arrest report from the College Station fire marshal’s office, Hemphill pulled an alarm at The Standard apartments in the Northgate district.

That resulted in a response from CSFD and evacuating the apartment complex.

Hemphill told investigators he lived in a first floor unit. Apartment management said no one lives in the model apartment.

The arrest report also indicated firefighters had responded several times for the same type of call over a 24 hour period.

Hemphill, who returned to jail January 11, remains held on three counts as of January 23 according to online jail records of causing two false alarms and three counts of criminal trespassing.

Hemphill’s bonds totals $20,000 dollars.